Wireless Infrastructure Market By Raw Material, Segmentation, Demand From 2014-2025

14 Nov 2018: Global Wireless Infrastructure Market size is expected to reach USD 116.75 billion by 2025. Wireless infrastructure can be defined as the infrastructure required to facilitate wireless networking. It is the foundation that’s up ports all mobile communications in communities across the globe. Evolution & changing communication technologies and increasing mobile internet users are the major factors driving the growth of market in the upcoming period. The wireless infrastructure market size is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% in the upcoming period due to increasing traction of LTE, 4G and 5G high-speed data connectivity network infrastructure capabilities. The growing network and technology infrastructure among different industries, demand for high-speed data transmission, and connectivity has increased significantly. The projected growth of wireless networking technology and associated devices is due to ongoing trends of WYOD, BYOD, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

Large and small & medium enterprises (SMEs) have realized the benefits of network infrastructures, thereby fueling the growth of market in the next couple of years. The market size is segmented based on type of networking technology into Macro cell Radio Access Networks (RAN), Remote Radio Heads (RRH), Small Cells, Cloud RAN, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Mobile Core, Carrier Wi-Fi, Backhaul modules and others. The “Macro cell RAN” is expected to witness the largest market share in the wireless infrastructure industry. With the evolution of hardware, software and dynamic networking technologies, wireless communications infrastructure has advanced further, incorporating several distributed Het Net (Heterogeneous Networking) technologies such as Carrier Wi-Fi and Cloud RAN.

The factors that play an important role in the growth of wireless infrastructure market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, growing demand for enterprise mobility, rising healthcare industry, growing telecom & network infrastructure, technological advancements and stringent government rules & regulations. Moreover, increasing need for high-speed mobile internet and 4G connections is anticipated to accelerate LTE deployments across the globe. However, issues regarding high R&D expenditure and the other high pricing are negatively impacting the growth of wireless infrastructure industry.

The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on technology and geography. Asia Pacific has been at the forefront with regards to wireless infrastructure market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come.

The growing emphasis on cost-cutting strategies, increasing industrialization, rapidly expanding wireless communication network and rising demand for collaborations are expected to boost the market growth in this region.

North America held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the upcoming years. Favorable government regulations & policies and subsidies are driving the growth of the telecom & network infrastructure sector in this region. Also, in the North American region video consumption on mobile devices is rapidly increasing and wireless infrastructure will require more investment to provide the best end-user experience.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the wireless infrastructure industry include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung LTE, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Alcatel Lucent, Ericsson and ZTE Corporation. These market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

