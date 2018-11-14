Score Exclusive Food Deals at Singapore’s Best Restaurants with The Dining Advisor

Discover the best places to eat in Singapore with The Dining Advisor. The website is a library of reviews, guides and lists of deals that speed up the process of making every meal a delectable experience.

[SINGAPORE, 14/11/2018] – The Dining Advisor is an online portal of all things food in Singapore. Explore candid reviews from gourmet food connoisseurs, all access guides to food establishments and extensive lists of the best deals in town. Readers can discover deals categorised as cuisines, locations and what’s new to speed-up the process of making every meal memorable.

Deals by The Dining Advisor

The Dining Advisor contains an easy to follow page where exclusive deals are listed. United Overseas Bank (UOB) cardholders and premium cardholders choose from the page and score exclusive dining and delivery freebies and discounts – these include 1-for-1 lunch or dinner buffets and up to 50 per cent off the total bill. The page covers the North, East, West, South, Central and CBD areas. The wide range of cuisine in Singapore is listed on the site: from bars to cafes, Asian to western cuisine and everything in between.

Here are just a few of the places listed in The Dining Advisor:

• 49 Seats

• Auntie’s Wok & Steam

• Beast & Butterflies

• Claypots Full Circle

• Dancing Crab

• Ginza Rokukakutei

• Heavenly Duck

• L’Entrecote The Steak & Fries Bistro

• Marina Mandarin Singapore

• OverEasy

One-Stop Virtual Platform

The Dining Advisor makes selecting a food spot easier than ever. The reviews are spearheaded by some of the most prominent foodies in the business; they include LadyIronChef Rozz Lee, Master Chef Woo Wai Leong, Flutes Restaurant Executive Chef Peter Rollinson and food authors Sihan Lee and Victoria Cheng. The guides will take readers from the kitchen to the plate, providing insights on sourcing ingredients, combining flavours and many more. Finally, readers are just a few clicks away from the best deals available.

The Dining Advisor is a one-stop virtual platform where readers can find their favourite comfort food, explore exciting new creations or check-out social media-worthy presentations and locations.

About The Dining Advisor

The Dining Advisor is Singapore’s ultimate food guide. The website is a fast-growing collection of information on food and restaurants throughout Singapore. The website is created by UOB and is designed to satisfy the curiosity and appetite of foodies in Singapore.

Visit https://thediningadvisor.com for more information.