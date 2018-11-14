Automotive Sunroof Industry Production, CAGR (%) Comparison by Application Forecast 2025

14 Nov 2018: The global Automotive Sunroof Market crossed 6.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow considerably by 2025 with increasing consumers demand for luxury cars. Automotive sunroof is the roof opening in 4-wheelers just like one with coverable metal panel. Consumers mainly look for comparatively higher comfort for their cars than before. Presently, the air-conditioning and sunroofs are no more high-class components of modern luxury cars. With the growing competitive market, the vehicle manufacturers are making use of sunroofs and other equipment to build innovative designs. Some of the driving factors of the market include the need to manage light inside the vehicle and wider glass surface area in vehicles like larger sunroofs. These factors are expected to boost automotive sunroof market with a CAGR of 6.9% in the coming years.

Technological advancements in the vehicle industry such as installation of automotive sunroof is a major reason behind the increased comfort, safety and visually appealing features by customers. The sunroofs help the vehicle to get better air circulation along with improved lighting and brightness while daytime. This automatically increases the passengers’ comfort level inside the car. Currently, numerous manufacturers have begun using smart glasses, which takes care of the security issue. A smart glass is light in weight, raises the vehicle’s fuel efficiency, offer improved control on heat and light emission and lowers the use of (HVAC) heating ventilation and air conditioning unit to maintain the inner vehicle’s temperature. OEMs like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW are successively using smart glass for the sunroof in their vehicles. This is expected to lead the market with positive development in the coming years.

In the previous years, the automotive sunroof industry witnessed major technological advancements by using different materials. Today, the vehicle makers are largely opting for durable high-tech materials like ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber products and silicone, which prevents the harmful UV radiations. Over the years, the industry is expected to grow impressively displaying dynamic technological innovations and improvements in leakage issues.

The after sales market is also fuelling up the growth of automotive sunroof industry. The rising alternative fuel vehicle division is inspiring the development of sunroofs with built-in solar cells that provides power to vehicles. Customers are now preferring sunroof, which is one of the major trends observed in the automotive sunroof market in the coming years. Moreover, the technological development for cost reduction and expanding functionality of sunroof glasses are on hike. This growing consumer demand for automotive sunroof vehicles in the developing countries is expected to drive the market.

The automotive sunroof industry is categorized on the basis of material type, glass type and sunroof type. On the basis of material type, the market is divided into Glass Sunroof type and Fiber Sunroof type. The Glass Sunroof type is expected to dominate the market growth in terms of revenue. On the basis of Glass Type, the industry is divided into Laminated Glass Sunroof and Tempered Glass Sunroof. On the basis of Sunroof Type, the industry is divided into In-Built Glass Sunroof, Tilt and Slide Glass Sunroof, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Top-Mount Glass Sunroof, Pop-Up Glass Sunroof and Solar Glass Sunroof.

Geographically, the automotive sunroof market can be segmented as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Europe is predicted to dominate the market share in the coming years with progressive increase in demand for luxury vehicles with sunroof. Some major automotive sunroof industry players profiled are Automotive Sunroof Company, Webasto SE, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., Johnan America, Inc., Corning Inc., Meritor Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V and Inteva Products, LLC,.

