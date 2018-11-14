Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Trends, Investment Feasibility Analysis Report 2025

13 November 2018 – Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Automated sample storage systems are computer controlled storage instruments used for the preservation of samples like biological samples and chemical compounds. Moreover, used as standalone devices or automated liquid handling workstations. The samples can be tracked using 1-D and 2-D barcode readers. Whereas, automated decappers offers flexibility and reduce the risk of contamination. Also, reduce essential workforce requirements and labor costs.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Automated Sample Storage Systems Market are the growing storage density and improving space utilization, growing research laboratory sectors, and rising storage of large number of samples at biobanks. Automated Sample Storage Systems Market is segmented based on product type, capacity, applications, and region. Product type such as Reagents & Consumables, System Unit, and others classify Automated Sample Storage Systems Market. The Reagents & Consumables segment accounts the largest market share of Automated Sample Storage Systems Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason being rising demand and adoption of automated sample storage systems.

Capacity into More than 2M Samples, 500K-2M Samples, 100K-500K Samples, and Less Than 100K Samples classify Automated Sample Storage Systems Market. Applications into Compound Storage, Biological Sample Storage, and others classify Automated Sample Storage Systems Market. The biological sample storage segment accounts the largest market share of Automated Sample Storage Systems Market. This is mainly due to the growing adoption of research laboratories and automation by biobanks.

End users such as Private Biobanks, Pharma & Biotech Companies, Academic Research Labs, and others classify Automated Sample Storage Systems Market. Pharma and biotech companies segment accounts the largest market share of Automated Sample Storage Systems Market and is estimated to remain dominant in the years to come. The reason being, rising demand for compound storage in drug discovery and government support in developing western countries. Automated Sample Storage Systems Industry is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, Europe accounts the largest market share of Automated Sample Storage Systems Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason being, increasing research activities, high funding, adoption of automation tools in biobanks, and growing biopharmaceutical research. On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the upcoming years.

The key players of Automated Sample Storage Systems Market are Angelantoni Life Science, Hamilton Company, Thermo Electron Corporation, Biomatrica Inc., Swisslog, IntegenX, Inc., TTP Labtech, and Brooks Automation. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

