GHCL announces Q2/FY19 Results

GHCL, India’s leading Chemical & Textile Company, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2019.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. R S Jalan, Managing Director, GHCL said, “The second half of the year looks promising and positive for both our business segments. This quarter, we achieved a 47% growth in PAT. We benefitted from the volume growth in Soda Ash and a price increase which was required to offset the input cost increase. The Textile segment has also shown growth due to a better customer mix and increased operational efficiency. Our Soda ash brownfield expansion is progressing as per schedule and will provide us further volume growth and expansion of margins. We are positive of achieving a +20% Profit growth on a long term horizon and aim to continue creating value for our stakeholders”.

Q2FY 19 VS Q2 FY 18(Standalone Performance)

• Net Revenue for Q2FY19 is up by 17% at Rs. 839 Crores as compared to Rs.717 Crores in the corresponding quarter ended Sept 30, 2017.

• EBIDTA is up by 29% at Rs.179 Crores as compared to Rs.139 Crores in the corresponding quarter previous year.

• Net Profit (PAT) is up by 47% at Rs.78 Crores as compared to Rs. 53 Crores of the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Business Segments (Q2FY19 VS Q2FY18)

• Inorganics Chemicals division’s revenue grew by 20% to Rs. 534 crore in FY19 as compared to Rs. 444 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY18. This was mainly due to an increase in production by 16000 MT coupled with a marginal price increase which was needed to offset the increase in the input cost.

• Home Textiles business revenue grew by 11% to Rs. 305 crore in FY19 as compared to Rs. 274 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY18 primarily due to spinning business performing well resulting in both volume growth and realization growth. In Home Textiles, we are reorganizing our customer mix, resulting in a positive impact on EBITDA.