France Electric Scooters Market to Register 27.9% CAGR between 2018 and 2028

Electric Scooters and Motorcycles Market in France stood at 6,100 units in 2017. It is expected to further increase at a average annual growth rate of 27.9% during the forecast period.

The region is witnessing emergence of large number of China and US based players. As a result, the competition in the region has intensified.

(Global Report: https://bekryl.com/industry-trends/electric-scooters-and-motorcycles-market-size-analysis)

Much of the growth in the region is fueled by rise in Scootersharing concept. As of 2018, over two thousand shared electric scooters are running on-road in the country. emmy, COUP, Cityscoot, and eCooltra are key industry players in scootersharing segment in France.

There are nearly 460,000 two wheeler motors (scooters and motorcycles) running on road in France. Of which less than 2% is comprised of electric motorcycles and scooters.

Vehicle Type Analysis: In 2017, electric scooters accounted for largest share in France. Sales of electric scooter accounted for 96% of total sales in 2017. The trend is likely to be similar till 2020. However, motorcycles segment is also registering impressive growth and will register impressive growth post 2020. Changing battery technology will help in higher sales of electric motorcycles in the country.

Electric Scooters and Motorcycles Market Size in France

Paris is the most lucrative destination for electric scooters in France. The city has higher disposable income, and well established scootersharing systems. This has created favorable ecosystem in the city. In 2017, the city accounted for 98% of total electric scooters and motorcycles unit sales and will continue to dominate the regional sales throughout the forecast period (2018-2028). However, will lose market share to other cities. Paris will reach its saturation point by 2028. By 2028, majority of players will shift their focus to other cities to ensure long term sustainability.

Electric Scooters Market in France: Competition Landscape

Key Electric Scooters and Motorcycles industry players in France are Yadea, Aima, Alta Motors, Energica Motor Company, BMW, Zhejiang Luyuan, Niu, Amego Electric, Govecs Group, Honda Motors, KTM, Mahindra GenZe, Sunra, Suzuki Motors Corporation, Terra Motors Group, Victory Motorcycles, Yamaha Motors, Zero Motorcycle, Z Electric Vehicle, and Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle.

Industry Segmentation

By Technology:

• Extended Battery

• Plug In

By Battery Type:

• Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

• Ni-MH

• Lithium Ion

By Voltage:

• 24 V

• 36 V

• 48 V

• >48 V

By Vehicle Type:

• Electric Scooters

Electric Motorcycles