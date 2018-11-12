Web Content Management (WCM) Market 2018 Global Segment, Size, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The web content management system is useful for business applications in the enterprise to deliver correct results and make decisions effectively. The system has various features such as the ability to design and create content for a website and also the ability to review the content.

Factors such as technological advancements and the development of various cloud-based web content management solutions which enable organizations to improve productivity & customer relations and also offers accessibility for better workflow are expected to boost the growth of the Web Content Management Market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, deployment, organization size, end-users and region.

On the basis of component, the market has been bifurcated into solutions and services. Out of these solutions accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing demand for cloud based solutions.

On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented into media & entertainment, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, education, retail and consumer goods among others. Out of these media & entertainment sector accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing need for managing the web content among publishers, broadcasters and media portals.

On the basis of organization, the market has been segmented into small, medium and large enterprises. Out of these, small and medium sized enterprises accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the challenges which they face such as the various requirement of domain-specific technical and personnel skilled workforce and budget constraints with limited economies of scale

On the basis of region, the market has been bifurcated into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Major Key Players:

• IBM Corporation (US)

• OpenText Corporation (Canada)

• Sitecore Corporation A/S (Denmark)

• Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

• Crownpeak Technology (US)

• Oracle Corporation (US)

• e-Spirit AG (US)

• SDL Plc (UK)

• Microsoft Corporation (US)

• Episerver, Inc. (US)

• Acquia, Inc. (US)

• Rackspace Hosting Inc., (US)

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to presence of large numbers of enterprises, increasing adoption of web content education sector and increasing innovation of web content management software products. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to boost the growth of the web content management market majorly due to increasing demand for digitization.

Market Research Future Analysis:

The global web content management market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Media & Entertainment segment of web content management market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to boost the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as India and China contributes largely to the growth of the market. The reason is attributed to the growing demand for enterprise content management in emerging economies, increasing demand for digitalization and increasing demand for data management. Furthermore, web content management market has an immense scope in this region majorly due to increasing demand for online data driven technologies.

