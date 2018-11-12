Is M&A The Way Forward For Cement And Concrete Product Manufacturing Companies?

Cement manufacturers globally are collaborating and developing technologies to reduce carbon emissions from their manufacturing units. Low Carbon Technology Partnership initiative (LCTPi) of World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) is a group of cement industry leaders committed to reduce CO2 emissions 20-25% by 2030 through adopting substitutes of cement and fuel components, developing new low carbon components and improving the production process. Cemex, Heidelberg Cement, Lafarge Holcim and Dalmia Cement are some of the companies in LCTP.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting nearly two-third of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for one-third of the global cement and concrete product manufacturing market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the growing trend of acquisitions will help the global vendors to expand their customer base, which in turn will bolster their revenue generating capacity. The vendors that have access to better technical and financial resources will gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

Lafarge was the biggest player in the cement and concrete product manufacturing market, with revenues exceeding 29 billion CHF in 2016. Lafarge’s main growth strategy is mergers and acquisitions. Lafarge merged with Holcim, a Swiss cement company. On 15 July, the new company was officially launched around the globe under the name of LafargeHolcim, creating a new leader in the Building Materials sector.

Cement and concrete product manufacturing establishments are primarily engaged in manufacturing Portland, natural, masonry, pozzolanic, and other hydraulic cement. It also includes ready-mix concrete manufacturing, concrete block and brick manufacturing, concrete pipe manufacturing, and other concrete product manufacturing. Cement is used in the construction of buildings, bridges, dams, water tanks, roads, acid-resistant structures.

