Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market worth 8.7 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market by Solution (Sandboxing, Endpoint Protection, Forensic Analysis, SIEM, IDS/IPS, Next Generation Firewall), by Service, by Deployment, by Organization Size, by Vertical, by Region – Global Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the global advanced persistent threat protection market on the basis of solution, service, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region along with providing an in-depth analysis and market size estimations.

MarketsandMarkets expects the global market size to grow from USD 3.9 Billion in 2015 to USD 8.7 Billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 17.0% from 2015 to 2020.

Scope of the Report

The research report segments the advanced persistent threat protection market to following submarkets:

By Solution:

• Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

• Endpoint Protection

• Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

• Sandboxing

• Next Generation Firewall

• Forensics Analysis

• Others

By Service:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

By Deployment:

• Cloud

• On Premise

By Organization size:

• Small and Medium Business (SMB)

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

• Government & Defense

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Transportation

• Energy & Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Education

• Others

By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

The advanced persistent threat protection market is gaining strong traction in cybersecurity market, as the threat landscape is rapidly evolving. Enterprises are rapidly adopting multi-layered advanced threat portection solutions such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), sandboxing, forensics analysis, endpoint protection, next generation firewall, and others, to protect their network from such sophisticated threats and zero-day vulnerabilities. Furthermore, the advanced persistent threat protection solutions are being increasingly adopted in various verticals, such as government and defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and others which have led to growth of the market globally.

The major forces driving the advanced persistent threat protection market are rise in number of targeted attacks and strict government regulations for cybersecurity. With rapid advancements in security technology, the adoption of advanced persistent threat solution is expected to increase during the forecast period. The market is expected to find huge growth opportunities in the next five years because of the growing need to protect enterprise network from such advanced cyber-threats.

MarketsandMarkets has segmented the advanced persistent threat protection market by solution: sandboxing, endpoint protection, SIEM, IDS/IPS, forensic analysis, next generation firewall, and others; by service: managed services and professional services; by deployment: cloud and on-premise; by organization size: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises; by vertical: government and defense, BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, transportation, energy & utilities, manufacturing, education, and others; and by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa , and Latin America.

The major vendors in the advanced persistent threat protection market are Fortinet, Symantec, FireEye, Trend Micro, Intel Security, Blue Coat Systems, and others. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products and services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the advanced persistent threat protection market.

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global advanced persistent threat protection market to grow from USD 3.9 Billion in 2015 to USD 8.7 Billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 17.0% from 2015 to 2020. In the current scenario, the government and defense vertical continues to hold the largest share in the market. North America is expected to have the largest market size, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

