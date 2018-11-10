Huge Success for Iberia Consulting´s B2B Meetings at the Eurasia Packaging Fair”

The annual Eurasia Packaging Fair started on the 31st of October until the 3rd of November 2018 at the Tuyap Convention Fair, Istanbul, Turkey. The fair consists of Packaging products, packaging designs, logistics, warehouse, machineries, food and beverage storage and food safety.

Majority of the exhibitors came from Turkey as well as Middle East and some parts of East Asia.

Iberia Consulting was contracted by Qatar Development Bank who manages 17 Qatari companies in the plastic sector. Iberia Consulting provided the leads and conducted the matchmaking of business entities to initiate a B2B meeting inside the fair.

Prior to the fair, the team contacted a number of target industries which are the buyers, distributors and agents. It was not an easy task due to the specific product needs, but the team was able to provide 269 meetings to the 17 clients during the span of just three days!

As a result, the Qatari companies expressed their satisfaction with the meetings and as some of them were able to close the deals inside the fair!

Iberia Consulting is a trade consulting agency based in Spain. They specialize in conducting B2B meetings, trade missions, lead generations in trade fairs as well as creating partnerships from around the globe.

On December 11-17th, Iberia Consulting will be providing leads for the B2B Meetings in the Intra African Trade Fair which will be held in Cairo, Egypt.

For further information please contact Iberia Consulting at info@iberiaconsulting.com or check out their upcoming events on their website at www.iberiaconsulting.com