Edge Computing Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2025

Market Overview:

Global Edge Computing market is projected to grow at around CAGR of XX% to reach approximately USD XX billion by 2025, Edge Computing as “pushing the frontier of computing applications, data, and services away from centralized nodes to the logical extremes of a network. It enables analytics and data gathering to occur at the source of the data. It is a method of optimizing cloud computing systems by performing data processing at the edge of the network, near the source of the data. Edge computing architecture is ideally suited for a number of situations. This includes poor connectivity of IoT devices, wherein IoT devices lack seamless connectivity to a central cloud.

Market Dynamics:

One of the major driving factor of Edge Computing Market is proliferation of IOT. Internet of things (IoT) is a technology evolution which has changed every aspect of a human life. The IoT devices such as smartphone, smart watch, and digital wearable, virtual technology such as augmented reality /virtual reality among others has changed person’s routine life and increased his routine task frequency. Further, technology evolution in IT has transformed the enterprise work performance and has bring more flexibility and speed in completing daily task by introducing cloud computing. Ubiquitous network, connected devices, process optimization, sensor driven decision analytics and marketing automation are some of the benefits of IoT for enterprises. With these benefits, IoT has been adopted by various industries such as healthcare, home, entertainment, and transportation.

Market Players:

The Edge Computing market is dominated by a few global players, and comprises several regional players. Some of the key players operating in the Edge Computing ecosystem are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corp, Schneider Electric SE, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Aricent Inc. and other.

Market Segmentation:

Edge Computing market is segmented based on Application, End-Users, Technology, Deployment, Component and geography.

Edge Computing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Market segmented based on Application:

– IOT

– Data Caching

– Video Analytics

– Environment Monitoring

Market segmented based on End-Users:

– Surveillance

– Automotive

– Gaming

– Healthcare

– Education

– Others

Market segmented based on Deployment:

– On-Premise

– On-Cloud

Market segmented based on Component:

– Hardware

– Software

Market segmented based on Technology:

– Mobile Edge Computing

– Fog Computing

Market segmented based on region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

