Finger Pulse Oximeter with LED Display

A pulse oximeter is a device which helps to measure the oxygen blood level in a human being. It can be a beneficial device for young infants and individuals with some respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Medically, it is a test which is used to measure the oxygen level or oxygen saturation of the blood. It is an easy and painless measure of how well oxygen is being sent to parts of the body and furthest from the heart.

The finger pulse oximeter has a clip like a device called a probe which is placed on the finger or earlobe of the individual. The probe uses the light to measure the oxygen level in the blood. The provided information helps the healthcare or medical professionals decide whether the person needs extra oxygen or not.

Why people need pulse oximeter?

The pulse oximeter is often used to determine the oxygen saturation level in the blood of a human body. The information is required by the medical experts under a number of medical situations. In general, the report is required during or after surgery or procedures that use sedation, to check how well lung are working, to check if the ventilator is needed to help with breathing. In addition, the pulse oximeter is also used to check the health of a person with any condition that affects blood oxygen levels, such as heart attack, heart failure, anemia, asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

What are the benefits of pulse oximeter?

They’re generally accurate and provide spot-on readings of oxygen saturation levels. It is the best tool for the people suffering from COPD or for an emergency medical solution. The medical reports state that the pulse oximeter reports are highly effective in predicting when COPD symptoms suddenly got worse, known as exacerbations. Some of the additional benefits of the pulse oximeter are

It is easy to use and is affordable.

Beneficial for monitoring a wide variety of chronic health conditions including COPD, asthma and more.

The process is non-invasive, pain-free, and convenient

Allows for accurate use of oxygen

Provides with early warning of impending or existing hypoxemia which is low blood oxygen

Provides oxygen saturation trends during physical activity allowing the individual to easily titrate oxygen to meet the needs.

The use of the device at home can make the monitoring easy and can reduce the chances of worsening health condition.

https://www.amazon.com/Santamedical-Generation-SM-165-Fingertip-Saturation/dp/B00R59OTOC