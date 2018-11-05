KrojamSoft, Inc. Offers A Program to Find Duplicate Files with An Attractive Set of Features

Santa Clara, CA (November 05, 2018) – Many people think whether it is possible to find a program to find duplicate files from the computer. The reason is that they know that duplicate files in their system can slow down its performance by occupying a lot of unnecessary space. This is where the tool offered by KrojamSoft Inc called Duplicate Files Deleter 5.8.5 version will come in handy.

In addition to standing as the program to find duplicate files, this tool will also help with easily finding and locating the duplicate files from a huge pile-up of files and folders in the hard drive of a system. The founder of this tool assures ultra-fast search and most importantly 100% accuracy in finding the duplicate files in any system.

Further, with this program to find duplicate files, the users will get multithreading support. Also, they will get post-scan results filtering options from the founder of this tool. The users will also get the system and hidden files support from this tool.

In addition to being the ideal program to find duplicate files, the Duplicate Files Deleter will also help users with music tag comparison. Also, it has file size filters and it does file scanning by file mask.

About KrojamSoft Inc.:

KrojamSoft Inc. has a long list of satisfied customers like Dell, HP, Intel, Deloitte, De Montfort University to name a few for providing software support.

For more information, please visit https://duplicatefilesdeleter.com/

###