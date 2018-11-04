DrugTestsInBulk.com (DTIB) offers a 70% off on All Popular Drug Testing Products of the Remaining Months Of 2018

United State (Nov 04, 2018) – In the best way that it could, drug testing industry is making its product more affordable and accessible. The DrugTestsInBulk.com (DTIB) is launching a clearance sell on all popular drug testing product. Moreover, DrugTestsInBulk’s team give this attribute for all their customer and soon to be customers to experience our product on how accurate and easy-to-use paraphernalia.

In every relationship there is give and take to make it last and grow stronger. In business, give and take is crucial to make your Name stand strong. A 70% off is given as a thanksgiving to all of our client that patronize of product and also for those future clients, who want to test the quality standard for our product. One of our goal is to set a standard to every client and develop trust as well as respect. As we envision a better future of strong growth for all of our clients portfolio who are greatly satisfied with all of our products.

The products that was being offered were mostly needed in terms of drug free employee. To start with, Five Panel PreScreen Plus Cup (CLIA Waived) Drug Test is one of the most highly in demand with the most affordable price. The product has multiple configuration that are suitable for drug testing needs. Another feature with the product is that it is an easy-to-use cup with a 99% results accurate. This particular product is one of the popular or most in demand that’s on sale until December 19, 2018 only.

Other featured product that pave on sale is the Six Panel Oralert Saliva Drug Test – DSF-765-031. This typical product have 6 panel Oralert saliva drug test utilizes sponge swab with 10 minute results. As the law is changing through the legality of using medical marijuana. On the other hand, handling this kind of testing may be differ with other testing paraphernalia such us urine testing.

As a final point, DrugTestsInBulk’s guaranteed in terms of any transparency with our products quality. In fact, our company has a shopper approved rating of 4.7 based upon of 978 ratings and reviews.

The DrugTestsInBulk’s team offer more giveaways and promotional discount for the remaining month of 2018 until the year 2019. “Our Company is expanding, but we still believe that leaving a better trace of services and satisfaction on our clients is a remarkable success.”

Get more information, please visit https://testcountry.com/

Media Contact:

James Hardy

10123 Carroll Canyon Rd.

San Diego, CA 92131

Monday – Friday

7:00AM – 4:00PM PST

info@testcountry.com

Toll Free: (800) 656-0745

International: +1-858-784-6904

Fax: (630) 566-0708

###