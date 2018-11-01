Paint Additives Market Applications, Revenue, Size, Type Forecast To 2025

1 Nov 2018: The global Paint Additives Market is expected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2025. Growing use of paints and coatings in the construction and the automotive sectors due to highly preferred solvent properties are major growth factors. Other factors such as increase in the expenditure on construction activities and rise in the adoption of paints and coatings in automotive sector, are fueling growth of the paint additives market, mainly in developing economies across the globe. The increasing use of paints and coating is expected to influence demand for paint additives in the forecast period. Paint additives market is expected to witness 6% CAGR in the forecast period.

The stringent laws and regulation against harmful effects of paints and coating on environment are compelling market players to adopt environment-friendly paints and coatings additives that complies with the regional and international regulations. This has led market players to significantly invest in research and development for paint addictive market. With the development of low cost solutions to avoid the use of volatile organic compounds is contributing to the market expansion in upcoming years. Number of international and local governing agencies are regulating the use of paints and addictive such as European union (EU), and national institute for occupational safety and health (NIOSH). These regulations allow industries to avoid dangers of adverse chemical and physical effects along with the use of raw materials and storage equipment. Paint and coating additives consists of a variety of elements that are added into polymer resins, dyes, varnishes and other materials in order to change their specific properties as per the requirements.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/paint-additives-market/request-sample

Paint additives are categorized into various materials such as insulating paint additives, powder varnish additives, reagents, moistening agents, levelers, clarifier, coupling addictive, de-flocculants, thinning agents, viscous agents, and anticaking additives. Paint additives and varnishes occur in various forms as well. The wide range of paint addictive and coating additives such as insulating paint additives and powder coating additives utilizes premium quality base materials in their production. The main objective for using paint addictive is to accomplish properties such as water resistance, erosion resistance, and endurance against heat and abrasion. Currently available paint addictive and coating addictive in the market are mostly safe and environment-friendly. With recent development for the production of paint addictive and coating additives has led to extremely reasonable prices.

Paint additives consists of an extremely vital type of raw materials that utilized for the production of paints and coating materials, also in various application that are narrowly associated with coating materials. The essential factors associated with paint addictive are quality and coating application properties that are dependent on the type of raw material used. Also, selection of the correct additives that is to be added with the paints and coating is significantly vital.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/paint-additives-market

Selection particular addictive for paint and coating material majorly influence on the characteristics of the paint and coating materials. Additives causes change in functionality of added materials such as binder, pigment extender, and solvent. Quantity of additives varies as per requirement, typically ranges from five to ten percent by weight. Though, standard proportion of a one additive in a coating formulation is commonly around one and half percent to the overall quantity of the paint material.

The paint additives market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the paint additives market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as Japan, Malaysia, China and India are leading the Asia-Pacific market with the growing need for infrastructural facilities and increasing investment by market players due to potential growth opportunities. North America and Europe region have shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in commercial as well as residential construction and rising living standards. The key players in the paint additives industry are AkzoNobel Co., Arkema S.A., BASF Enterprises, Evonik Industries, Ashland Global Holdings Incorporations, and Buckman Laboratories Incorporations.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/chemicals

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com