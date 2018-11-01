Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market : By Product Type (Kadcyla, Adcertis, Others), By Application (Leukemia, Lymphoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography – Market report offers Market Size, Dynamics, Regional Market Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth factors, Industry Stats, Historic Market, Business Intelligence, Business Research Reports, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global antibody drug conjugates market was valued at US $ XX Mn and expected to grow at XX% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the 2018 to 2024.

Market Outline: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are novel targeted therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. ADCs are composed of monoclonal antibodies attached to biologically active drugs by chemical linkers. They have targeting property of monoclonal antibodies combine with cancer cell killing of cytotoxic drugs. ADCs are examples of immunoconjugates and bioconjugates.

Market Dynamics: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Increase in prevalence of cancer due to change in lifestyle such as consumption of alcohol and tobacco around the globe is a key factor drives the global antibody drug conjugates market. Moreover, rise in R&D for the innovation of newer drugs, pipeline products under the various stages of clinical trials, grow in collaborations between the research institutes for oncology research, and raise in funding from the public and private sectors for R&D are anticipated to fuel the global antibody drug conjugates market. However, stringent regulations for the product approval, less number of existed drugs in the market, and high cost and adverse effects of products are expected to dampen the global antibody drug conjugates market.

Market Scope: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Antibody drug conjugates market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into the following:

• Kadcyla

• Adcertis

• Others

Based on the application, the market is segmented into the following:

• Leukemia

• Lymphoma

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the following:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Regional Analysis: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Geographically, global antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America antibody drug conjugates market is poised to grow owing to rise in prevalence of various types of cancer, advancements in the newer cancer therapeutics by using nanotechnology, and recent FDA approval for the ADC molecules are anticipated to propel the market. Europe antibody drug conjugates market anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities due to increase in demand for antibody drug conjugate molecules, rise in R&D for the development of newer products, and presence of huge number of contract manufacturing companies. However, Asia Pacific antibody drug conjugates market is poised to grow at highest CAGR due to entry of market players into Asia Pacific countries, government support for the development of newer cancer therapeutics, and pipeline products.

Competition Assessment: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Some of the players in the global antibody drug conjugates market include:

• Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

• Bayer HealthCare (Germany)

• Progenics Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

• ImmunoGen, Inc. (U.S.)

• Celldex Therapeutics (U.S.)

• AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

• Millennium Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

• Agensys, Inc. (U.S.)

Notable Market Developments: Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

• In September 2017, Pfizer, Inc. received FDA approval for the Mylotarg (Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin), and antibody drug conjugate used in newly diagnosed and relapsed or refractory CD33-Positive acute myeloid leukemia.

