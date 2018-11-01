fourseven Launches Premium Diwali Gifting Collection

Contemporary styling inspired by traditions of the festive season

FOURSEVEN (www.fourseven.com) is delighted to announce its premium Diwali Gifting collection focused on celebrating the season with gifts for the home. The newly launched collection is a contemporary take on the traditions of Dhanteras and Diwali, giving customers who love the fourseven design language new and beautiful gifting options for the holidays.

The fourseven Diwali Gifting collection offers three types of gifts:

– Tealight holders

– Bookmarks

– Miniature Charms Thali

fourseven Rangoli Tealights (Set of 3)

fourseven Rangoli Tealight Holders: Rs 1,750

Intricate detailing and hand-enamel work make these Rangoli Tealight holders a must-have this festive season. These lotus-shaped holders are designed to hold a tealight candle and each is plated in real silver with gold accents on the petals. The colourful rangoli discs celebrate the Goddess Lakshmi ji’s footprints in bright festive pink, saffron and blue. The discs are detachable, so that they stay fresh and beautiful like new. Simply remove them while burning tealight candles and afterward, place the disc inside the holder for a beautiful display. Each fourseven Rangoli Tealight holder retails for Rs 1750. Collect the set of three for just Rs 4,200. Customers who purchase more than Rs 10,000 from fourseven between now and November 30th will enjoy a free fourseven Rangoli Tealight holder as a gift this festive season.

fourseven Miniature Thali

This Dhanteras, celebrate in style with fourseven’s newest addition to its festive collections: The Miniature Thali! Designed to hold your favourite fourseven charms, the Miniature Thali is a real silver-plated tray with intricately etched lotus flowers in bright pink and saffron enamel. Gorgeous all on its own, this adorable Thali is also a great way to showcase your Dhanteras silver utensil charms: the Kettle, the Karhai, the Matka, the Kalash, the Chai Cutting and the Kulhad. The best part? Customers can use the Thali for their pujas and then after Diwali, they can wear the charms all year around!

Lakshmi ji Ganesh ji Auspicious Bookmark

As the weather changes and the cool air brings forth the festive spirit, there’s no better time to curl up with a good book! This newest addition to the fourseven bookmarks collection celebrates the season and makes a great gift for avid readers. The fourseven Laskhmi ji Ganesh ji Auspicious Bookmark is real silver-plated brass with a red and silver tassel.

Diwali Jewellery for Men and Women

In addition to the Diwali Gifts, fourseven offers men and women who love Diwali a special way to celebrate in style. Some of the celebratory items are quirky and playful, others are spiritual and traditional. There is something for everyone. For the man who appreciates style, fourseven has designed three unique kurta button sets to help him bring in the festive season with a bit of panache. For women, the collection includes earrings, necklaces and charms inspired by Diwali elements: Kandeel Earrings, Colourful Kandeel necklace and ring, Diya earrings and charm. To view the full fourseven Diwali collection, please visit: fourseven Diwali Gifts.

Visit the fourseven Store

Customers in the Delhi/NCR region can visit the fourseven Boutique at Galleria, located in Gurugram’s high street Galleria Market in DLF Phase IV. The store showcases the full collection of jewellery and accessories. Operating hours are 11:00am – 9:00pm. Fourseven also offers customized jewellery and accessories through our Corporate Gifting program. Customers can learn more about fourseven by visiting the company website at www.fourseven.com or by reading the company blog at www.fourseven.com/blog.