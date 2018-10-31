Unified Facility Management Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

The global unified facility management market is growing rapidly over ~15% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 70 Billion by the end of forecast period.

The study reveals that unified facility management is trending in North America region. The growing requirement of organization to create efficiencies, service delivery at the low cost and others, has boost the market growth of unified facilities management in last few years. The unified facility management market is growing with the growing trend of digital technology. The advanced technologies including Internet of Things, Big Data, 3D printing, energy management, and others are on the verge of breaking into the region. With the adoption of unified facilities management, the companies are looking overseas for future growth, and are trying to penetrate in small medium organizations and others.

In North America region, the unified facility management demand is growing with huge demand among various verticals such as retail, manufacturing, real estate, healthcare and other. The prominent companies such as Oracle Corporation (U.S.), FM Systems, Inc. (U.S.) are offering unified facility management solutions that can improve the performance at reduced cost. Due to the changing market trends & emerging opportunities, unified facility management market is estimated to grow with huge demand in the market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global unified facility management market are – Oracle Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Archibus, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), CA Technologies (U.S.), Trimble Navigation, Ltd. (U.S.), iOffice Corporation (U.S.) Accruent LLC. (U.S.), Planon Corporation (Netherlands), FM Systems, Inc. (U.S.) and among others.

Global Unified facility management Market Segmentation:

The global unified facility management market is bifurcated based on components, deployment type, applications and region. The components are segmented into software, service, solution and others. The deployment type is segmented into on cloud, on premises and others. The applications are segmented BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, education, retail and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global unified facility management market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the unified facility management market. The unified facility management are gaining huge demand in various sectors such as education, healthcare and others. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for unified facility management during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to forecast the highest CAGR in the coming years.

