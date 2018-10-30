Kamdhenu Limited Felicitated at 16th Construction World Global Awards, 2018

New Delhi, October 30, 2018: Kamdhenu Ltd., a full-scale one stop building materials solutions company, has been felicitated with the prestigious “Top Challengers Award 2018′ for the excellent performance during FY 2017-18 at the 16th Construction World Annual Awards, 2018. Mr Satish Kumar Agarwal, CMD, Kamdhenu Group and Mrs Radha Agarwal, Chairperson, Kamdhenu jeevan dhara (social wing of kamdhenu limited)received the Award from Mr Graham D Robinson, Construction Economist at a function held at Delhi.

Instituted by ASAAP Information Global Group and hosted by CONSTRUCTION WORLD (CW), this award was presented by FIRST Construction Council as part of the India Construction Festival (ICF). The event was also marked by the launch of 22nd CONSTRUCTION WORLD anniversary edition by Honourable Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Government of India, Shri Suresh Prabhu.

‘’It is a proud moment for us. I’m delighted and honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is recognition of not only my efforts but the skills and dedication of our employees, distributors and franchise partners who have worked so hard towards building the brand Kamdhenu. This award will encourage us to continue the journey and take Kamdhenu to new heights,” said Mr Satish Kumar Agarwal, CMD Kamdhenu Group on receiving the award.

The award winners were recognised and felicitated basis the FIRST Construction Council Methodology. This model takes into consideration promising companies, having studied their ability to grow over the previous year despite challenging circumstances. The FIRST methodology uses financial data of the last six years, and companies are categorised and ranked as under Large, Medium and Small. Companies under this category included infrastructure developers, building materials and construction equipment etc.

FIRST Construction Council, is a non-profit infrastructure think-tank, focused on providing the latest updates on the construction industry in India, and dedicated to promoting its causes and needs.

About Kamdhenu Limited:

Kamdhenu Group was founded in 1995 with a vision to provide Best Quality TMT Bars at Best Price. Today, by Mr Satish Kumar Agarwal, the company is the market leader in branded TMT Bars and ‘Kamdhenu TMT Bars’ is the largest selling TMT Bar in India with brand sales turnover of around Rs. 8000 crore. Kamdhenu follows franchisee model for its steel business to bring more transparency and dynamism to the operations of the company. Kamdhenu being TMT expert, has also launched earthquake resistant Kamdhenu SS 10000 TMT Bar and Kamdhenu NXT, double rib TMT bar, next generation interlock steel. The company forayed into decorative paints business in 2008. It has a large presence in the country with over 10500+ dealers/distributors. It has been conferred with India Power Brand 2016 Award, Asia’s Most Promising Brand – 2015-16, World’s Greatest Brand 2015 and 2017-18 amongst Asia & GCC for steel as well as paints. An ISO 9001:2008 certified company, it is listed in BSE & NSE.

