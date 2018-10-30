Future Electronics Participates in Telfer University Career Networking Event in Ottawa

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 30, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently participated in a career networking event at Telfer University in Ottawa, Ontario.

The four-hour event was held at the university, and students showed significant interest in the company, asking questions about Future’s business model, growth, and career paths. The Future Electronics booth included two recruiters who gave out brochures, bags and earphones which were very popular with students.

This was the first year that Future Electronics recruited at Telfer University, and the company plans to return next year.

Future Electronics offers competitive compensation and benefits, strong advancement possibilities, and the opportunity to work internationally. The company invests in social and environmental responsibility programs, and is committed to employment equity. For more information about careers at Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

