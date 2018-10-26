Global Book Publishers Market was valued at around $128 billion in 2017 Expected to grow $155 Billion By 2021

Book Publishers Market Size:

The global book publishers market was valued at around $128 billion in 2017. North America was the largest region in the book publishers market in 2017, accounting for nearly 40% market share. The USA was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for around 30% market share.

Book Publishers Market Overview:

The advent of technology has radically transformed the book publisher’s industry. The 21st century witnessed the re-emergence of self-publishing. New technology has drastically reduced the costs. The Economist reckons that the only significant cost that a self-publisher incurs is “time”. The difference in revenues wherein, you get 70% when you self-publish compared to 25% when you route it through traditional publishers is attracting more authors to experiment with self-publishing. Technology has enabled everyone to become a publisher in his own right. Leveraging social media and other technological platforms has ensured that there is proper marketing for self-publishers.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the Print on Demand (POD) model is characterized by printing the book only after an order is secured. Till then, owing to high publishing costs, the writers and publishers prefer to keep their work in digital form. Interquest estimates that about 15% of the total books printed in America are currently printed through POD. Amazon too aims to fully integrate the POD technology. It promises to print a book within 2 hours of the order. Self-publishers stand to gain the most due to this technology.

Pearson PLC was the largest player in the book publishers market, with revenues of $6 billion in 2016. Pearson PLC’s growth strategy is to focus on literary libraries by involving more authors and expanding into emerging markets. They are also planning to gradually shift into the digital space to tap more diverse marketplaces. They aim to diversify their operations by working with illustrators and developers. The company is also looking to expand into newer markets in Europe and Asia.

The publishing industry produces a variety of publications, including books, magazines, newspapers and directories. The publishing industry produces its material in printed materials or electronic media.

