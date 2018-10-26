Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market expands as Influencer to grab Huge Lead with Prominence by 2025

Vehicles create the energy while executing various functions. The energy generated by the vehicles can be used for providing additional power to the engine and other vehicle parts. The vehicle converts 25-30% of its fuel energy to move the vehicle, and the rest of the energy is wasted through the radiator and engine exhaust. To convert the heat extracted from hot exhaust gases into electrical power, exhaust energy recovery system is used.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automotive Energy Recovery Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In Europe and North America, the automotive energy recovery systems market is growing at a higher rate, with a high penetration rate.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Denso

Faurecia

Gentherm

Panasonic

Ricardo

Robert Bosch

Tenneco

Torotrak

ZF TRW

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Automotive Regenerative Braking System

Automotive Waste Heat Recovery System

Kinetic Energy Recovery System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

