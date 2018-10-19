Global Medical Cart Market Estimated to Surpass US$ 3.84 billion, Globally, by 2025

The global medical carts market is expected to grow at growth rate of 10.7% to reach USD 3.84 billion by 2025. This comprehensive study reveals the market estimate numbers for different market segments, i.e. products, types, end-use and geographies. Along with that, the study covers qualitative insights, strategic benchmarking and thorough competitive landscaping in the report spreading over 180 pages.

Medical carts are designed to optimize patient and point of care services. Rising emphasis on efficient patient care delivery coupled with growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions is driving the industry growth to great extent. An innovative and effective use of medical technology, supported by Information and Communications Technology (ICT), has the potential to increase access to this product among various healthcare facilities. Furthermore, increasing number of hospital facilities, coupled with favorable government initiatives to improve patient care augment the market growth during the forecast period. On the flip side, high risk of hazardous interactions between medical cart and drugs stored is expected to restrain the adoption of these products in emergency care units. For instance, in December 2016, the U.S. FDA release an article which stated the potential risk of using battery-powered carts (i.e. medication dispensing and crash carts) to healthcare units. The article suggested that these category of products carry lead or lithium acid batteries that possess hazardous properties. Thus, such carts may exhibit risk of overheating to stored equipment and smoke production.

To request free sample copy:

Key Takeaways:

• In 2016, mobile computing segment are the largest revenue generating segment, accounted for 72.65% during the same period.

• Wall mounted workstations are projected to gain popularity in future owing to associated benefits with its usage including floor space maximization and reduce the spread of infectious diseases

• Segments such as emergency, anesthesia, and procedure carts are estimated to grow between 14 to 15% during the study period, with the procedure carts witnessing the fastest growth.

• Hospital settings captured the highest share of the global industry and are likely to grow with a promising growth rate over the forecast period

• North America registered 40.23% (2017) share of the total market which is the highest compared to other regions.

• Innovation will help medical technology players in Asia Pacific countries is expected to create a new market in the lower income segments, primarily, in India and China market, thus leapfrog to the next level of growth.

• Companies such as Enovate, Advantech, Medline Industries, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., and Patterson are capturing significant revenue share of the global industry

• Strategic collaborations coupled with new product developments are considered to be an important strategy adopted by key players. For example, in May 2017, JACO, Inc. introduced Comfort Glide Lift Technology in its JACO One medical cart series thereby enhancing its product and improving the user interface

Browse full report with in-depth ToC on “Medical Carts Market, By Products, By Type, By End Use and Geography – Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014 – 2025” at

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, as follows:

Market, by Products

– Wall Mounted Workstations

– Mobile Computing Cart

– Medical Storage Columns

– Medication Carts

– Accessories

Market, by Type

– Emergency Setting

– Anesthesia

– Procedure

Market, by End Use

– Ambulatory Centers

– Hospitals

– Others

Market, by Region

– North America (U.S., Canada)

– Europe (Germany, France)

– Asia Pacific (India, and China)

– Latin America

– Middle East and Africa

– Rest of the World

Key players profiled in this report with special attention on competitive landscape includes, (can be further customized to include additional 10 profiles of companies):

– Enovate

– Advantech

– Medline Industries

– McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

– Performance Health

Key benefits of the report:

• The report presents a macro and micro-level outlook regarding the industry. Thus, it becomes easy for our clients to perceive the business landscape and take a glimpse of their own standing in it.

• A thorough analysis of relevant statistical data to estimate the market paradigms

• Exceptional understanding of the region and country-specific markets. The report will answer some of the toughest questions regarding the market shares, sizes, forecasts segmentations, and growth specific to the countries.

• Well-designed strategic framework analyzes the market movements including regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments

About Us

AnalystView Market Insights is a market research and consulting firm that adopts a proactive approach to provide the diverse need for accurate and precise market research, custom research, and consulting solutions across geographies and industry verticals. We strive to develop meaningful and evidence-based research data that helps our clients, empowering organizations and brands of all sizes with strategic analysis, accurate data, and consumer trends for various industries such as Healthcare, Bulk Chemicals, Semiconductors, Electronics, and Foods and Beverages.

Contact Us

Mr. Jose (Press & Marketing Manager)

Corporate Sales, USA

AnalystView Market Insights

Email: sales@analystviewmarketinsights.com

Tel: +91-757-498-5725 (Asia-Pacific Business Centre)

Web: www.analystviewmarketinsights.com