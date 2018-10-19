Global Baby Diapers Market is estimated to reach $72 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2024. Diaper is commonly worn by infants as underpants and is made from layers of absorbent materials. Consumers now prefer diapers that majorly support personal hygiene of babies that would-be baby-friendly and causes less damage or irritation to the skin of infants. Over the years, technological advancements have aided in developing modern disposable diapers consisting of specially designed layers made-up of fibers that would absorb liquid and retain for longer durations. A novel diaper consists of features such as solutions for skin breathability, ph of the diaper and skin hydration. Major companies are collaborating with research centers for developing diapers with maximum biodegradability to prevent environment contamination and diapers with barrier creams to provide better skin care for infants.

Growing demand for baby pants, increasing awareness among consumers about hygiene of babies, rising various promotions and advertisements and enhancements in raw material used for producing diapers are the factors boosting the growth of the global baby diapers market. Furthermore, market expansion, development of smart diapers and eco-friendly diapers may provide market prospects in coming years. Though, its ability to release volatile organic compounds and high cost of these diapers may restrain the growth of the market.

The global baby diapers market is characterized into baby weight, product, absorption level, and geography. Baby weight is bifurcated into 0-2 kg, 2-4 kg, 3-6 kg, 5-8 kg, 7-13 kg, 9-14 kg and over 14 kg. Product is classified into cloth diaper (1-part diaper (one piece diaper and snap-in diaper) and 2-part diaper (fitted diaper, prefold diaper and pocket diaper)), disposable diaper (1-part diaper and 2-part diaper), and other diapers (bio-degradable diaper, cloth swim diaper and cloth training pant). Baby weight is bifurcated into 0-2 kg, 2-4 kg, 3-6 kg, 5-8 kg, 7-13 kg, 9-14 kg and over 14 kg. Furthermore, absorption level is segmented into low absorption and high absorption.

By geography, the market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and others. RoW covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market include Fujian Hengan Group Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Unicharm Corporation, Ontex International N.V, Procter & Gamble Company, Kao Corporation, Bumkins Inc., Diapees and Wipees, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, and American Baby Company, among others.

