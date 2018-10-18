Robot Operating System (ROS) Market – Increasing Adoption And Investment In Research And Innovation Activities

Robot operating system (ROS) is not just an operating system; it is a robotics middleware, a collection of software framework, and toolsets upon which robotics systems can be developed or constructed. It provides a structured communications layer above the host operating systems of a mixed compute clusters. ROS is language- neutral and can be programmed in various languages. ROS works at the messaging layer i.e. it consists of programming tools and code that help projectors to run the programming code and the infrastructure for running it, like messages passing between processes.

The ROS is designed to work with different components and subsystems that operate on different programming languages. The expansion of industrial automation across business operations around the globe is creating lucrative demand for ROS. The ROS market is forecasted to reach US$ 402.7Mn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 8.8%.

These factors help researchers and developers to adopt ROS into their robotics research and innovation activities. The healthcare sector is growing significantly and is showing a futuristic approach by introducing robots in day-to-day operations with an aim to develop and implement robotics in medicine and healthcare. Furthermore, manufacturing units across the globe are expanding industrial capabilities and automation of business processes by acquisitions or widening their existing setups. Capital investment in robotics technology has increased especially in commercial robots

Companies such as Fanuc Corporation and ABB are planning to invest more in R&D to develop better robots as well as their operating system that is user friendly and affordable. However, a major concern in the ROS ecosystem includes the security issue in design and implementation of ROS. Many suppliers of robotics operating systems provide ROS that is protected, secured, and then commercialized. Research organizations developing ROS are emphasizing on investing and building more stable ROS and providing better application programming interface (APIs). The rising installation and deployment of industrial and commercial robots across the world is one of the key trends boosting the growth of the ROS market. For instance, by 2019, more than 1.9 million new industrial robots will be deployed around the world, according to a research study by International Federation of Robotics (IFR).