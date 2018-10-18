KGEC (Korean Ginseng Export Corporation) is a company found with the goal of making the excellence of Korean ginseng known to and enjoyed by people around the world. Our company has shipped our products to many countries in Europe, North America, and Asia and worked up its name and image with its premium products and through effective marketing strategies and thorough market research. Our company has produced top-quality products through its strict hygienic control and quality control systems covering all activities from cultivation of ginseng to production in its own plant, which has received various certifications including ISO, GMP, and HACCP. Our company has made and will continue to make R&D efforts for your health and promises to afford you top-end functional products having new healthful ingredients.

Korean Fermented Red Ginseng Extract / LAVIVANT

• Packaging classification: 120g, 50g, 30g

• Directions: Take once a day, dissolve 1g Korean Fermented Red Ginseng Extract in hot or cold water and serve as tea. We recommend adding honey or sugar to enhance the flavor.

Korean Red Ginseng Extract / LAVIVANT

• Packaging classification: 30g, 50g, 120g

• Directions: Take once daily, dissolve approx. 1g in hot or cold water and serve as tea. We recommend adding honey or sugar to enhance the flavor. Korean Red Ginseng Stick

Korean Red Ginseng Extract Drink

• Packaging classification: 80ml x 60 sachets / 30 sachets

• Directions: Take 1 sachet once daily. In the case of children under 13 years of age, reduce the dosage by half

Korean Lingzhi Extract

• Packaging classification: 240g, 120g, 50g, 30g

• Directions: Take twice daily, dissolve 1g in hot or cold water and serve as tea. We recommend adding honey or sugar to enhance the flavour.

Korean Red Ginseng Tea / Ginseng Tea

• Packaging classification: 300g (3g x 100 sachets), 150g (3g x 50 sachets), 90g (3g x 30 sachets)

• Directions: Take one sachet twice daily Korean Red Ginseng Powder