User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market worth 908.3 Million USD by 2021

The report “User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market by Type (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Vertical (Financial Services & Insurance, Retail & Ecommerce, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, and Healthcare) – Global Forecast to 2021”,

The global user and entity behavior analytics market is estimated to grow from USD 131.7 Million in 2016 to USD 908.3 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 47.1% between 2016 and 2021. The global user and entity behavior analytics market is primarily driven by increasing need to prevent insider threats posed by users, growing usage of real-time analytics in various organizations, and shortage of trained security professionals.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2PyVlUx

“Among deployment types, the cloud segment of the global user and entity behavior analytics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The global user and entity behavior analytics market, by deployment model has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment of the global user and entity behavior analytics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period, 2016 to 2021. Presently, cloud-based deployment is limited as compared to on-premises deployment as user and entity behavior analytics tools integrate data obtained from various sources, which companies do not want to expose on cloud. However, the usage of the cloud-based deployment is expected to increase during the forecast period as cloud-based user and entity behavior analytics tools enable efficient handling of sensitive data, thereby encouraging enterprises to adopt cloud-based deployment solutions.

“Among solutions, the data loss prevention type segment of the global user and entity behavior analytics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021.”

The data loss protection solutions are primarily deployed for locating sensitive data as well as detecting and blocking movement of data outside organizations. Data loss prevention solutions enable organizations to mitigate risks from cyber-attacks and insider threats by using enhanced products that track data on real-time basis. This real-time tracking of data is leveraged by various key players, such as Splunk Inc. and Securonix, which has helped them to achieve leading position in the global user and entity behavior analytics market. Among solutions, the data loss prevention type segment of the global user and entity behavior analytics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“The Asia-Pacific user and entity behavior analytics market is projected to grow at the highest during the forecast period.”

On the basis of region, the global user and entity behavior analytics market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The North American region is estimated to lead the global user and entity behavior analytics market in 2016 by accounting for the largest share in the global user and entity behavior analytics market. The Asia-Pacific user and entity behavior analytics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2016 and 2021. Some of the factors, such as rapid growth in the usage of web and mobile applications in the Asia-Pacific region and the need to protect these applications from vulnerabilities have resulted in increased demand for user and entity behavior analytics solutions that identify security gaps in the network infrastructure and web and mobile applications, and help in addressing them.

The report also encompasses different strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product launches adopted by various key players to increase their shares in the global user and entity behavior analytics market. Some of the major vendors of user and entity behavior analytics solutions are Splunk Inc. (U.S.), Securonix (U.S.), Varonis Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Niara Inc. (U.S.), Gurucul (U.S.), Exabeam, Inc. (U.S.), Bay Dynamics (U.S.), Rapid7 (U.S.), and Dtex Systems (U.S.) , among others.

Browse 76 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 126 Pages and in-depth TOC on “User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market by Type (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Vertical (Financial Services & Insurance, Retail & Ecommerce, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, and Healthcare) – Global Forecast to 2021”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/user-entity-behavior-analytics-market-76005696.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com