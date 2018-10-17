Unified Network Management Market worth 12.32 Billion USD by 2021

The report “Unified Network Management Market by Networking Types (Wireline and Wireless), Solution, Service (Training & Support, Consulting and Managed & Integration), Deployment (On-Premise and On-Cloud), User Type, Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021”, the unified network management market to grow from USD 5.01 Billion in 2016 to USD 12.32 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The unified network management market is growing gradually and is being adopted by organizations for better network management. The continuous developments in this technology and its solutions have also encouraged various industries to adopt unified networking solutions and services.

Network traffic management solution has the largest market size among unified networking solutions in 2016

Network traffic management is also known as traffic shaping. Allowing access during high crowning times or restricting the traffic generated by internet services providers is called network traffic management. With internet traffic increasing exponentially, the need for an effectual network traffic management is on the rise as networks hold large amounts of complex data traffic

Many companies have started implementing unified network management solutions. Network traffic management includes controlling and monitoring network activities along with prioritizing, managing, and reducing the network traffic, congestion, latency, and packet loss.

Consulting services is the fastest growing market in this segment

Unified networking solutions have been implemented by businesses for their marketing endeavors due to which services such as training & support and consulting services are demanded. The consulting services that solution vendors offer to enterprises and SMEs help them in gaining a better understanding of networking solutions, along with better management of unified networking platforms. These services are provided by technical experts, who help in the smooth system integration. These services are expected to have high demand during the forecast period owing to the development of unified networking platforms.

North America is the largest market currently and is expected to adopt unified network management solutions and services extensively during the forecast period

The North American region has been an early adopter of networking management solutions and services. The adoption of networking solutions for storage, network performance, network monitoring, and network collaboration has considerably driven the market among verticals such as education and high-tech & telecom.

The unified network management market consists of major players such as Cisco (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Avaya (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), and EMC (U.S.).

