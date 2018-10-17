Target Integration joins hands with Zendesk; aims to extend its customer base

Target Integration is a renowned name in the arena of CRM & ERP solutions and works with an aim to provide the best Business Management System to its clients. It specializes in automating your business processes using innovative technical solutions.

In order to help its clients attain significant results, in the past, the firm has partnered with the knowns like Microsoft, odoo, Zoho, CloudYogi, VTiger, LeadSquared, and many more.

Now taking another big leap, Target Integration has now announced a strategic partnership with Zendesk, which ace in the arena of consulting, technical assistance, custom development, and many other services. Both the companies have collaborated to deliver support to the software that will ultimately result in more productivity, improved efficiency and streamlined operations. By extending support to one another, both Zendesk & Target Integration is certain that it will help in extending the client base of both firms.

“By partnering with Zendesk, Target Integration aims to make workflow easier with extended software support and look forward to most satisfied clients,” says Rohit Thakral, CEO, Target Integration. “Combining our technology with Zendesk’s solutions means that together we can extend the client base and ensure total satisfaction of the clients.”

Company’s Information:

Target Integration is one of the fastest growing companies, providing cloud-based ERP and CRM solutions and support services in 19 different countries. Debuted in 2008, the company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with operating offices in Ireland, India and United Kingdom.

Zendesk Inc. is a customer service software company with headquarters in San Francisco and operating offices in Singapore, Dublin, San Francisco, Melbourne, Copenhagen & London. The firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with its symbol ZEN & it’s a constituent of the Russell 2000 Index.

Unit 3015, Lake Drive,

Citywest, Dublin D24 DKP4,

Republic of Ireland

+353 1 886 5684

ie@targetintegration.com