Revamp Your Outdoor Patio Living Space with Just Patio’s Range of Patio Designs

Just Patios is a Brisbane-based company that provides different patio designs for outdoor living spaces. The company designs and builds a range of different outdoor living areas.

[MORAYFIELD, 17/10/2018] – Just Patios is a company in Australia that specialises in outdoor living areas. They offer an array of patio designs that are built by a team of professional patio builders. The company designs and builds areas such as carports, roofs, patios and room enclosures.

Patio Designs

Just Patios specialises in designing and building patios and patio covers throughout Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. An outdoor patio living space encourages families to get together and do activities such as having a barbecue. Just Patio’s designs can be customised.

Flat Skillion – Non-Insulated Patio

The non-insulated patio is one of Just Patio’s most popular designs. This design features long and spanning Colourbond roofing that doesn’t require the use of extra rafters and beams. Customers can choose from different roofing colours and finishes that blend with existing gutters.

Flat Skillion – Insulated Patio

The insulated patio features a ceiling-like appearance where customers can install ceiling fans and lights. This design is ideal for customers who may wish to convert the patio into a room at a later time. It features long spans which reduces the need for rafters and beams. Customers can choose from a range of colours for this roofing.

Flyover Patio

The flyover patio has gained popularity among homeowners over the past years. This roofing is installed above an existing gutter line which creates extra height and airflow. The flyover patio is ideal for those who want extra light and a more spacious feel. Customers can choose between insulated and non-insulated roofing products.

About Just Patios

Just Patios has been in the construction industry since 2002. The company has worked with different commercial and residential projects, from simple indoor and outdoor patios to complex room extensions. The team behind Just Patios comprises licensed builders who follow a strict code of conduct to provide quality workmanship.

If you need more information about Just Patios or have enquiries about their services, visit their website at http://www.justpatios.com.au.