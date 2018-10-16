Posted on by

Energy Drink Market Size to reach $72 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Energy Drink Market size is expected to reach $72 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Energy Drink Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2018 – 2024).

The Alcoholic energy drinks market dominated the Global Energy Drink Market by Product in 2017. However, Non-Alcoholic energy drinks are expected to witness higher CAGR during (2018 – 2024). Based on distribution channel, The On-trade market is expected to remain dominant choice throughout the forecast period. The Off-trade & Direct Selling market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during (2018 – 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Red Bull GmbH, Monster Beverage Corporation, Rockstar, Inc., PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Amway, Arizona Beverages, Innovation Ventures, LLC, Nestle S.A.
Global Energy Drink Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Alcoholic
Non-Alcoholic

By Product Ingredient

Non-organic
Organic/Natural

By Target Customers

Teenagers
Adults
Geriatric Population

By Distribution Channel

On-trade
Off-trade & Direct Selling

By Geography

North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Red Bull GmbH
Monster Beverage Corporation
Rockstar, Inc.
PepsiCo,
The Coca-Cola Company
Lucozade Ribena Suntory
Amway
Arizona Beverages
Innovation Ventures, LLC
Nestle S.A.

