(October 13, 2018) – In recent years, a group called “Guan Yin Citta Dharma Door” has developed rapidly. They frequently hold so-called “Fa meetings”. A number of victims have complained to the authorities that the group deifies its main leaders, makes up false teachings and heresies, swindles money wantonly and thus endangers society under the banner of religion.

“Guan Yin Citta Dharma Door” is defined as an illegal organization with cult characteristics. Its founder, Lu Junhong, gains an illegal income of several hundred million Yuan each year. The Buddhist Association of China calls on people to resist this organization.

Its founder Lu Junhong proclaimed himself as an incarnation of the Goddess of Mercy and went further to claim that he could save people, even in his dreams, through his 48 incarnations. He organizes quite a few “Dharma Talks” across Australia each year, recruits’ disciples in the name of Buddhism, and uses his spurious teachings, such as treating diseases, eliminating disasters and karma, to collect money.

As related authorizes have disclosed, he makes an illegal income of several hundred million Yuan each year by organizing “Dharma Talks”, arranging donation boxes, arranging master-honoring ceremonies, selling” blessed” artifacts and freeing captive animals.

As early as 2014, the Buddhist Association of China stated that “Guan Yin Citta Dharma Door” borrowed some concepts and theories from Buddhism, but that such content is shallow and random, and the cult even abuses the basic concepts of Buddhism. The Buddhist Association of China has called on the disciples of Buddhism to resist the adverse effects of “Guan Yin Citta Dharma Door” and to avoid being deceived by this organization.

