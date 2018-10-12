Retail Automation Market 2025: Outlook by Top Key Drivers, Size and Applications

12th October, 2018- Retail Automation Market comprises self-service and standalone stalls in busy locations such as malls, airports and convenience stores. With the help of touch-screen interface, customers are able to select products, pay for purchases using a debit or a credit card. For instance, Best Buy Express has installed vending machines at international airports that enable automated shopping of consumer electronics. The vending machines hold bottled drinks, fast food products, candies and other products. The system requires low maintenance costs, which are expected to contribute substantially towards market growth over the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample Copy Of this Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/retail-automation-market/request-sample

Top Key Manufacturers of Retail Automation market are :-

Datalogic S.P.A.

First Data Corporation

NCR Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.

Honeywell Scanning and Mobility

Other

Retail Automation Market by Product Type:

PoS

Barcode & RFID

Barcode & RFID

Other

Retail Automation Market by Applications:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Other

Geographical Analysis of Retail Automation Market:-

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Rapid growth of retailing sector can be attributed to growing consumer demand for quality service as well as reduction in variable cost for retailers. Increasing global awareness regarding wireless technology and its integration with automated retail is presumed to boost retail automation industry over the forecast period.

Automated retail’s application verticals include outdoor payment terminals, petroleum retailing, RFID tag reader, and outdoor thermal printer. The global industry can be segmented on the basis of product and industry verticals. Segmentation on the basis of product includes physical electronic POS and unattended terminals. Physical electronic enables recording, tracking, processing credit and debit cards, as well as managing inventory. Self-checkout systems and vending machines are a part of the unattended terminal. Industry segmentation on the basis of industry verticals includes oil & gas, health and personal care, food and non-food, hospitality, and transportation, and logistics.

The industry has witnessed sharp growth during the past few years as it reduces labor costs associated with retailing. Implementation of automated retailing enables companies to forecast demands based on sales figures generated, in order to reduce the labor cost and minimize costs across the value chain. The machine captures customer’s feedback by prompting after-sale feedback on the screen as soon as the product is dispensed out of the machine. The system helps to optimize profitability, which is presumed to drive the industry growth over the next seven years. Automated retailing enables optimized profitability as it incorporates data mining, which discovers patterns in large data sets and thereby helps retailers to forecast demands, manage inventory, track stocks online, and generate periodic cash reports.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/retail-automation-market

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Retail Automation Market Analysis By Regulatory Retail Automation Market Analysis By Service Type Retail Automation Market Analysis By Equipment Type Retail Automation Market Analysis By Service Contract Retail Automation Market Analysis By Service Provider Retail Automation Market Analysis By End-User Retail Automation Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Retail Automation Companies Company Profiles Of The Retail Automation Industry

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

tel: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com