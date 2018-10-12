Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Report 2018 – Solvay S.A., Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Toray International, PolyOne Corporation

Liquid Crystal Polymers show highly ordered structure in both melt and solid state. Benefits of Liquid Crystal Polymers are outstanding moldability in thin sections, excellent chemical resistance and heat resistance. These polymers can be used as a substitute of materials such as metals, composites, ceramics, and other plastics due to its outstanding strength at extreme temperatures and resistance to all radiation, chemicals, weathering, and burning. These polymers are used in electrical, automotive, chemical processing, medical, and consumer goods applications.
Growing electrical & electronics industry, better properties of Liquid Crystal Polymers, growing engineering resin substitute used for ultra-thin components, and high adoption of high performance, lightweight materials from the automobiles industry are the factors propelling the growth of the liquid crystal polymer market. However, low-weld strength and high price of liquid crystal polymers may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth possibility in medical & consumer goods applications might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global liquid crystal polymer market is segmented on application and geography. The liquid crystal polymer market is segmented by application as lightning, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, medical, automotive, and others.
Based on geography, the global liquid crystal polymer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market are Solvay S.A., Polyplastics Co., Ltd., Toray International, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited., Celanese Corporation, Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd., PolyOne Corporation, Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd., RTP Company, and Kuraray, among others.
