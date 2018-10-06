Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market is estimated to reach $141.4 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2017 to 2025. Air traffic management systems support aircraft to depart from an airport, transit airspace, & land at a destination airport. Various air traffic management systems include air traffic flow management (ATFM), air traffic control (ATC), and aeronautical information management (AIM). Air traffic management finds various applications such as communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation & simulation. Technological developments in air traffic management systems & various initiatives taken by governments globally to decrease environmental effect of the aviation industry is expected to boost the growth of the air traffic management (ATM) market over the forecast period.
Upgradation of air traffic management infrastructure, expansion of new airports infrastructure, and increasing air traffic are the factors driving the growth of the Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market. However, strict regulatory standards and high cost may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, development in emerging economies, and air traffic management (ATM) infrastructure for abandoned airspace might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted years.
The global air traffic management (ATM) Market is segmented on the basis of system, domain, investment type, airport class, application, and geography. The market is segmented by system as hardware, and software. Domain comprises air traffic control (ATC), air traffic flow management (ATFM), aeronautical information management (AIM). Further, the market is segmented by investment type as greenfield, and brownfield. Airport class includes class A, class B, class C, and class D. Moreover, application is further sub segmented into communication, navigation, surveillance, and automation & simulation.
Based on geography, global air traffic management (ATM) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Raytheon Company, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Comsoft Solution GmbH, Saab AB, BAE Systems PLC., Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation, among others.
Scope of the Global Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market
System Segments
Hardware
Software
Domain Segments
Air Traffic Control (ATC)
Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM)
Aeronautical Information Management (AIM)
Investment Type Segments
Greenfield
Brownfield
Airport Class Segments
Class A
Class B
Class C
Class D
Others
End User Segments
Communication
Navigation
Surveillance
Automation & Simulation
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
