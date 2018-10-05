United States Wound Irrigation System Market Size, Share by Types, Applications and Manufacturers till 2025

05th October 2018 – United States Wound Irrigation System Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming period. The gradual flow of a solution across an open wound surface to achieve wound hydration, to remove the debris and to assist the visual examination of the wound is known as wound irrigation. In wound irrigation, the surface pathogens and debris are eliminated; thus shifting the wound from inflammatory phase to proliferative phase. These systems also aid in healing the wound from the inside tissue layers outward to the surface of the skin and prevent premature healing of the wound. The irrigation solutions such as antibiotics, topical cleansers, antiseptics and antifungal are used for removing the debris in wound irrigation system.

The factors responsible for the growth of United States wound irrigation system include prevalence of chronic wounds, increasing initiatives by healthcare facilities, rising adoption of advanced wound care products, and availability of improved product lines for wound care. The other factors include wound irrigation system that prevents the infection from bacteria or the other pathogens from spreading to the other people. However, low adoption rate of the technique and the lack of awareness and availability of these systems are likely to negatively impact the growth of wound irrigation system industry.

United States wound irrigation system market is categorized based on product type, mode of delivery, solutions type, end user and geography. Based on product type, the market is classified as disposable and reusable. Based on mode of delivery, the United States wound irrigation system industry is classified as pressure canister, syringes, whirlpool hose sprayer, whirlpool agitator, plastic container, and pulsed lavage. The segment “syringes” is sub-divided into piston syringes and bulb syringes. In addition, the other segment “pulsed lavage” is classified into pulsatile lavage, jet lavage, mechanical irrigation, and high pressure irrigation.

Based on solutions type, the United States wound irrigation system market is classified into antibiotics, antiseptics, topical cleansers, antifungals, anesthetics and so on. The segment “antiseptics” is sub-divided by chlorhexidine, hydrogen peroxide, povidone-iodine and others. Based on end user, the United States wound irrigation system industry is classified as clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and so on.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Medline Industries, Inc.

Bionix Medical Technologies

Molnlycke Health Care Ltd

Teleflex

IrriMax Corporation

Westmed

CooperSurgical Inc.

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Centurion Medical Products Corporation

Zimmer

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Disposable

Reusable

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Wound Irrigation System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

