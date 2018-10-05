Team Meetupcall show their support for Rossington Hall Riding for the Disabled

Doncaster-based tech company Meetupcall have shown their support for local charity Rossington Hall Riding for the Disabled by taking part in the 9th annual Dragon Boat Challenge.

Despite having no previous rowing experience and following a practise run that saw the team finish last out of 24 teams, staff from the conference call provider – under the team name ‘Meet-E’s Revenge’, managed to knock 20 seconds off their time in the second heat, to finish a respectable 15th place.

In the process, the team managed to raise £350 for Rossington Hall Riding for the Disabled. The charity was chosen following an appeal last year when thieves stole £3,000 worth of equipment.

Simon Moxon, CEO and founder of Meetupcall, said “I have attended the Dragon Boat race for the last couple of years, and this we year decided to enter a team from Meetupcall, both as a team building exercise and also to help raise some money for a great cause.”

“We wanted to support a local charity and one of the team suggested Riding for the Disabled at Rossington Hall. They are a fantastic organisation and make such a difference to the lives of hundreds of people from right across the Doncaster region.

“Add to that the break-in last year, and we all agreed it would be the perfect charity to support.”

”Speaking on behalf of Riding for the Disabled, treasurer and trustee Ann Jones added “Donations such as this are the lifeblood of charities like ours.”

“Although the charity is run by a fantastic team of volunteers without whom we simply couldn’t function, it is still extremely expensive to maintain 10 horses all year round – with food, veterinary and farrier’s bills running into thousands of pounds every month.”

Based at Rossington Hall on Bawtry Road, Riding for the Disabled’s horses and ponies provide therapy, achievement and enjoyment to people with disabilities from all across South Yorkshire. Sessions run from Tuesday to Saturday, 12:30pm to 3pm. For more information, visit www.rdarossington.co.uk.

https://www.meetupcall.com/