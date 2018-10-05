Identity and Access Management Market Growth and Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

IAM or Identity Management System can be explained as a system framework which facilitates the management of the organization of electronic identities. Today, IAM can be used for various purposes including initiating, capturing, recording and management of the user identities. Increasing automation in the industry and high dependency on the technology for the business process is forcing the IT companies for making continuous investment to develop new products.

The global IAM market is growing rapidly. High adoption rate by the large enterprises with the increasing need of this system is helping the market to grow. Other factors such as high investment in R&D, new product development, high demand for the security services and growing market of automation in today’s technological environment are some of the key factors for the market growth whereas cost and shortage of skilled professional in the industry are some of the major restraint of the market.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2635

Market Key Players

F5 Networks (U.S.),

Amazon Web Services (U.S.),

HP (U.S.),

IBM (U.S.),

Microsoft Inc. (U.S.),

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

CA Technologies (U.S.),

ForgeRock Inc. (U.S.),

Gemalto (Netherlands),

Centrify (U.S.),

GlobalSign (U.K), Accenture PLC (Republic of Ireland), NTT Communications (Japan), Infosys Ltd (India), HCL Technologies (India), Happiest Minds (India), Capgemini Worldwide (France), Cognizant Technology Solutions (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Identity & Access Management Market.

According to MRFR, The Global Identity & Access Management Market is expected to grow at USD 24 billion by the end of year 2022 with the 16% of compound annual growth rate.

Competitive Analysis and Regional Analysis

The market of identity & access management appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

North America is dominating the global identity & access management market with the largest market share due to the rich presence of manufacturing industry, which is gaining demand in identity & access management market in these region, and is expected to gain growth by 2022. Global identity & access management market in European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR during 2016 to 2022 due to growing BFSI industry in U.K. The Asia Pacific market for identity & access management market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2016-2022) due to strong presence of semiconductor and other manufacturing industry in China, South Korea and Taiwan.

Segmentation

The identity & access management market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Deployment: Comprises On Cloud (Public, Private, and Hybrid) On Premise.

Segmentation by Organization Size: Comprises SMEs, Large Enterprises.

Segmentation by Verticals: Comprises BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Government, Healthcare and others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/identity-access-management-market-2635

Intended Audience