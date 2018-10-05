High Pressure Grinding Roller Market 2018 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

HPGR equipment is a modern and very energy-efficient comminution technology. During its relatively short history, HPGR technology has undergone significant development with machine roll wear surfaces & control philosophy. In high-pressure grinding roller comminution the feed material is exposed to very high pressure for a short time.

The high pressure causes the formation of microcracks in the feed particles and generates a substantial amount of fine material. The pressed material can be fed directly to a given size ball mill, making it possible to increase the throughput of a given size ball mill and reduce the specific power consumption of the whole mill system.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the High Pressure Grinding Roller in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The focus on energy and cost efficiency as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the market’s growth prospects till 2023. The extreme importance for energy-efficient grinding and mineral processes in the cement and mineral processing industries has led to the increased adoption of HPGRs.

HPGR technology is widely used in applications such as mining of diamonds and in primary comminution. Compared to the traditional grinding technology, the HPGR process uses less energy which helps in reducing operational costs and in reducing CO2 emissions. Minimal roller wear, high degree of operational flexibility, and high throughput are few other benefits that drive the demand for the adoption of HPGR technology during the forecast period.

The integration of sealed spherical roller bearings in HPGRs is one of the key trends that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years. The sealed version of spherical roller bearings is manufactured to improve cost savings of mining companies, by lowering the operational cost and increasing the efficiency of the grinding equipment. Moreover, sealed bearings also prevent the contamination of crushing materials with internal components and offer a long operating life.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FLSmidth

Metso

ABB

KHD Humboldt Wedag International

Outotec

SGS

Shanghai Clirik Machinery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ferrous Metals and Ferroalloys Processing

Non-Ferrous Minerals Processing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Diamond Liberation

Base Metal Liberation

Precious Metal Beneficiation

Pellet Feed Preparation

