NEWS RELEASE

For immediate release: 05/10/2018

Active Office Launch Furniture Website

Active Office are delighted to announce that they have launched an innovative new furniture website https://activeofficefurniture.co.uk giving customers a platform which not only looks fantastic but is really easy to use.

Active Office have over 50 years’ experience providing businesses with bespoke furniture solutions and decided it was time to expand their offering with the creation of a state-of-the-art furniture website. The new site allows customers to navigate through Active Office Furniture’s wide product offering with ease. It delivers a fully responsive experience which can be used seamlessly for mobile or desktop, so customers can shop whenever and however they choose.

“We are elated with how the new website has turned out, our in-house web design team have truly outdone themselves and created a fantastic new platform for our customers. The site which we previously used for furniture was quite difficult to navigate and customers just didn’t feel it was fit for purpose. We listened, and the end result couldn’t be further from where we started.” Says Alan Miller, Managing Director Active Office.

The creation of this site allows Active Office Furniture to cater for a much wider range of customers, now having the ability to deliver across the length and breadth of the UK. “We provide a first-class service when it comes to office furniture, so why wouldn’t we want to offer that to not only the central belt of Scotland, but to the whole of the UK!” says Kimberley McEwan, Marketing Executive at Active Office.

With the experience and success Active Office have had in providing office furniture solutions over the years, it will be exciting to see what the new Active Office Furniture website will achieve.

Contact Details

Kimberley McEwan, Marketing Executive, Active Office Furniture

0845 241 0331

https://activeofficefurniture.co.uk