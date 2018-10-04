Katy Dental Office Near You, Now Open Saturdays!

Katy Smiles Center, a local Katy dental office near you is now proud to offer Saturday appointments (every other Saturday of the month) in an effort to accommodate patients with busier schedules. Along with Saturday appointments for convenience, their dentist in Katy, TX also offers early morning and evening appointments for those who need them.
At Katy Smiles Center, they are a multi-specialty practice that provides comprehensive dental care under one roof. Some of the treatment offered include:
Preventive Dental Care
Dental Examinations
Dental Cleanings
Dental Sealants
Fluoride Treatments
Oral Cancer Screening
TMJ/TMD Treatment
Custom Mouthguards
Restorative Dental Care
Dental Fillings
Dental Bonding
Dental Crowns
Dental Bridges
Complete Dentures
Partial Dentures
Pediatric Dental Care
Cosmetic Dental Care
Professional Teeth Whitening
Dental Veneers
Smile Makeovers
Surgical Dental Care
Bone Grafting
Dental Implants
Surgical Tooth Extractions
Periodontal Care
Deep Cleanings
Tooth Scaling
Root Planing
Gingival Flap Surgery
Gingivectomy
Gingivoplasty
Bone Grafts
Soft-Tissue Grafts
Endodontic Care
Root Canal Treatment
Simple Tooth Extractions
Surgical Tooth Extractions
Wisdom Teeth Removal
Orthodontic Care
Traditional Braces
Clear Braces
Emergency Dental Care
Along with the above services, Katy Smiles Center also provides emergency dentistry. Prior to visiting for emergency dental care, patients should contact them in advance.
Along with a wide range of dental services, Katy Smiles Center also provides various patient amenities to ensure patient comfort, including TVs and even Netflix. They also offer sedation dentistry for patients with dental anxiety.
