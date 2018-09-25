Save on the doctor’s fee: Get 50% cashback on online consultation from Zoylo

Health is wealth and the world has given us amazing doctors to bestow health on us every time we fall sick or suffer any health issues. But the rising cost of health care, including the doctor’s fee, has become a serious concern now. Fortunately, the advent of digital healthcare platforms is offering us a number of options and cost-saving modes of seeking healthcare services that are accessible too. In this regard, Zoylo a well-known digital healthcare platform has brought the biggest offer on online doctors. Book an appointment for online doctor consultation, India and get 50% Paytm cashback.

The offer brings a number of verified and experienced doctors on Zoylo platform and people from any location in India can book an appointment to consult a doctor online. You can make the appointment booking through Zoylo website or the app and would get a notification for the same. You can choose to chat with a doctor online, talk to a doctor over the phone, or opt for a video consultation. Once the consultation is successfully done, the cashback amount would be credited to your Paytm wallet. The variety of options to seek online medical consultation and the ease to access them is really adding to users experience and simplifying their health needs in a significant way.

With this amazing offer on an online doctor, India, the end users are getting immensely benefitted in saving their precious time and effort. There is no need to face the honking of horns in the traffic and waiting for long hours in the doctor’s clinic. You are empowered to ask a doctor online at your convenient time from the very comfort of your home. It also gives a more private setting to a patient to discuss the health issues with the doctor. For regular follow-ups, second opinion, elderly preventive consultations, diabetic follow-ups, pediatric and other specialties, consulting a doctor online can be really very efficient. Furthermore, you are no more limited to your own geographical area and can choose to seek online doctor advice from your choice of doctor located anywhere. Thus, enable yourself to have the best treatment irrespective of your geographical limitations.

Patients can avail this 50% cashback offer on online doctor consultation on Zoylo and, at the same, time get benefitted with their online healthcare profile which can be referred anytime in the future. The registered users also get timely notifications and updates about any upcoming offer on Zoylo services. So, wait no more. Meet you pending healthcare needs and requirements while saving huge on the doctor’s fee.

Visit https://www.zoylo.com/onlineConsult/doctors to avail the offer.