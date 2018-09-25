Global Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Research Report, Size, Leading Players, Analysis, Applications, Segmentation : Ken Research

overview of the global clinical trials landscape and top-level data related to clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 and E7), Trial Status, trial Phase, Sponsor type and End point status. The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company and all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for their non-accomplishments. It provides enrolment trends for the past five years and the latest news relating to these trials for the past three months. The companies involved in the clinical trials of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis are Hightide Biopharma Pty Ltd, Gilead Sciences Inc, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Allergan Plc, Shire Plc, Acorda Therapeutics Inc, Celgene Corp, ChemomAb Ltd, ChemoCentryx Inc and Axcan Pharma Inc. The report will enhance the decision- making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategy to gain competitive advantage and helps in identifying locations to conducting these trials.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) is a chronic disease that attacks bile ducts. Bile is secreted by the liver. For those affected with PSC, the bile ducts get inflamed and scarred and becomes blocked. This leads to the bile getting stored up in the liver which damages the liver cells and causes cirrhosis. As cirrhosis progresses and the scar tissues in the liver increase, the liver loses its ability to perform its function. PSC advances in a slow pace and patients may have this disease for years before the symptoms show up.

Clinical trials are conducted in medical research labs to find better ways to prevent and treat diseases or diagnose them. They give solutions on the medical approaches suitable for certain illness to a certain group of people specifically. These trials help a great deal in making healthcare decisions. Since they answer scientific questions, these trials are required to be carried on under strict and scientific standards that protect the interests of the patients. They are also the final and the most important stage of clinical research and development. Clinical trials for drugs take place in four phases- first, they test an experimental drug on a few people and study the effects; second, they test the drug on more people than in Phase 1 which may extend up to years; third, they include many other participants to test for safety and efficacy and study the side effects deeper than in Phase 2; fourth, getting approval of the usage of drug from the relevant authority.

