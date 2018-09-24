Latest Reports Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) Market 2018-2025 Industry Analysis, Forecast and Growth Prospect

24th September 2018 – United States Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming years. Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) is synthetic “perfluorinated carboxylic acid” and “fluorosurfactant”. It is also known as “pentadecafluorooctanoic acid or C8”. It belongs to the group of “perfluoroalkyls”. Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) is available as off-white or white powder with strong odor. It is fairly resistant to water, heat, grease, stains, and oil.

It is used in nonstick cookware, fire-fighting foams, water repellant clothing, stain resistant carpets and fabrics, paper and cardboard packaging, and paper plates. Also, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) is used in the production of paints & paint additives, teflon, floor polish, cleaning agents, foam extinguishing agents, termite & pesticides control agents, ski wax, thread sealant tapes & pastes, and others.

Access Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/united-states-perfluorooctanoic-acid-pfoa-market

Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) is highly persistent in the environment and resistant to normal environmental degradation processes. It is a known fact that perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) is present at very low levels in everyone’s blood. Similarly, it can be found at low levels in drinking water, food, and household dust; although levels of PFOA in drinking water are usually low.

The major driver to the United States PFOA market is superior waterproofing properties. The other growth drivers include strength of private label brands, increased use of shifting commodity prices, and rising competition from players in perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) industries. The United States perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others.

United States perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) market is categorized based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the United States perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) industry is segmented into leather, textile, food contact paper & cookware, floor waxing & sealants, insulator and so on. Based on application, the United States PFOA market is segmented into surfactant application, dispersant application, emulsifier application and so on.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Dupont

Daikin Industies

Arkema

Imperial Chemical Industries

Asahi

Fluorine Fine Chemical

Huaxiashenzhou

Qingyun Fine Chemical

NanTong DongGang Chemical

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Dispersant Application

Emulsifier Application

Surfactant Application

Other Applications

Request a Sample Copy of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/united-states-perfluorooctanoic-acid-pfoa-market/request-sample

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

Visit Our Blog @ https://marketherald.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com