Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market Worldwide Major Trend Outlook 2016-2023

Generalized anxiety disorder is characterized by excessive anxiety and worry about everyday life events with no apparent reason. The patient cannot stop worrying about health, family, money, or work and eventually anxiety dominates the person thinking, that interfere with daily functioning of person. Symptoms of generalized anxiety disorder includes an unrealistic view of problems, muscle tension, headache, sweating, and tiredness. Additionally, rarely GAD occurs alone as it often accompanied by other anxiety disorder, substance abuse, and depression. Number of factors are responsible to develop GAD which includes genetics, brain chemistry, and environmental factors such as trauma and stressful event, family background, or life experiences.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/generalized-anxiety-disorder-market.html

The disorder comes on progressively and can arise across the life cycle, though the risk is highest between childhood and middle age. GAD is diagnosed when a person worries excessively of everyday problems for more than six months and has three or more symptoms. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), prevalence of anxiety disorder in Europe is over 15 % of total Europe population. In addition, CDC stated that prevalence of disorder is more in women than men. Generally, psychotherapy is preferable to GAD patient before medication which teaches a person different ways of reacting, and thinking in various life situations.

Generalized anxiety disorder market is segmented into therapeutics, and geography. The therapeutics market is segmented into antidepressant, buspirone, and benzodiazepines. Antidepressants further segmented into selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), and serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor(SNRI). Benzodiazepines includes alprazolam (Niravam, Xanax), chlordiazepoxide (Librium), diazepam (Valium) and lorazepam. However, benzodiazepines can be habit forming hence, generally used for short term basis and consider as a last choice of treatment. Antidepressant are first line therapy for GAD patient hence, hold the largest market share globally. Geographically, generalized anxiety disorder market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the global generalized anxiety market due to increasing incidence of anxiety disorders, and more awareness in people related to anxiety and it is expected to maintain the position during forecast period. However, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate due to changing lifestyle lead to increasing stress, and growing facilities to detect anxiety disorders.

Some of the major driving factors to propel the generalized anxiety disorders market are increasing incidence rate due to more stressful life, Sedentary lifestyle, and presence of strong pipeline. According to National Institute of Mental Health, every year GAD affects minimum 6.8 million adults, or 3.1% of the U.S. population. In the National Comorbidity Survey carried out in 2005, 58% of patients diagnosed with major depression were found to have an anxiety disorder; among these patients, the rate of comorbidity with GAD was 17.2%. However, poor diagnosis rate as no single diagnosis test is available to detect generalized anxiety disorder, affectivity of psychotherapy, and side effects of medications such as habit forming nature, dry mouth, and nausea could restraint the market growth. Focusing on emerging countries such as BRICS countries would create an opportunity for a market players.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9518

Some of the key players of the global generalized anxiety disorder market are Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Actavis Pharmaceutical Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Recordati Rare Diseases, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and Shionogi and Company.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/