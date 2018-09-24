Future Electronics Will Host Sensor to Cloud Event in Midlands, UK

London, UK (webnewswire) September 24, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is hosting an IoT seminar in Midlands, UK on 2 October, 2018 as part of their annual ‘Sensor to Cloud’ European seminar series.

This day-long seminar is aimed at project leaders, hardware and software engineering teams entering the connected IoT world.

“We guarantee that there’s something for everyone,” said Alexander Watson, EMEA Business Development Manager, Sensors at Future Electronics. “If you’re a hardware, software, firmware engineer, blue sky thinker, technical manager or key decision maker at your company, then this event is for you.”

Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the latest IoT technologies including sensors, NFC/RFID, security, wireless and cellular solutions, along with an overview of emerging markets and trends. All presentations will be delivered by Future Connectivity Solutions’ technical experts.

The day will also feature a supplier demo fair, development kit giveaways, and plenty of opportunities for collaboration and networking. Registration is necessary to ensure participation as spaces are limited.

Click here https://tinyurl.com/S2CEMEA to register for this Sensor to Cloud seminar. For more information and to order from the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

