Flexographic Ink Market Report 2018 – DIC Corporation, T&K Toka Co., Ltd., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co.

Flexographic Ink Market Overview:
Global Flexographic Ink Market is estimated to reach $15.3 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025. Flexographic ink is mainly used in printing of various packing materials such as food packaging, paper bags, plastic bags, and cardboard boxes with help of flexography process. Flexographic ink find applications in many end use industries such as flexible packaging, rigid packaging, tags and labels, and paper printing. Water based technology, solvent based technology, and UV based technology are commonly used. Many key players are investing to launch efficient as well as cost-effective products. Growing middle-class population in emergent nations and increasing demand from packaging industry is likely to drive the growth of the flexographic ink market during the forecasted period.
High demand from packaging industry, innovative ink resin technologies, and growing demand for UV-curable inks are the factors driving the growth of the flexographic ink market. However, variation in prices of raw materials, and mature market in developed nations may hinder the growth of the market. Though, increasing importance of UV-curable technology in food packaging might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global flexographic ink market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, end use industry, and geography. The market is segmented by resin type as nitrocellulose, polyamide, polyurethane, acrylic, and other resins. Further, the market is segmented by technology as water based technology, solvent based technology, and UV based technology. End use industry includes flexible packaging, rigid packaging, tags and labels, and paper printing.
Based on geography, global flexographic ink market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include INX International Ink Co., DIC Corporation, T&K Toka Co., Ltd., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Sakata Inx, Toyo Ink SC. Holdings Co. Ltd., Flint Group, Wikoff Color Corp., Altana AG, and Zeller+Gmelin GmbH & Co. KG, among others.
