Drug of Abuse Testing Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2023

The drug of abuse testing market size is expected to reach $9.1 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2017-2023. The market is driven by increased adoption at organizational levels, increase in the consumption of illegal drugs, and high production and trade of illicit drugs, worldwide. Also, the global rise in the number of road accidents and death rates, initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to reduce drug abuse levels, and technological advancements are increasing the demand for such products.

As per the findings of the research, consumables held the larger share in the drug of abuse testing market in 2016, since consumable are easily available for use and provide rapid test results when compared to equipment. Rapid test kits are used at a large scale and its consumption is expected to increase at faster rate during the forecast period, since they are easy to use and provide result in a short span of time, as compared to assay kits & reagents.

The key players in the drug of abuse testing market provide equipment such as immunoassay analyzers, chromatographic analyzers and breath analyzers. Among all the equipment, breath analyzers market size is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period since they can detect the presence of drugs and alcohol in the breath easily in a short span of time, and are less expensive than other analyzers.

Some of the key players operating in the drug of abuse testing market include Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc., bioMérieux S.A., Waters Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Alere Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Psychemedics Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sonic Healthcare Ltd., and ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.