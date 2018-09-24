Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Report 2018 – NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Daicel Corporation., Ashland

Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market Overview:

Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market is estimated to reach $1.85 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2025. Carboxymethylcellulose is made from cellulose, commercially made from wood & chemically modified. CMC cellulose supports in extending the solubility of proteins to a certain pH level. Cellulose gum boosts the aesthetics of the finished product by imparting smooth texture and modifies the viscosity of numerous pharmaceutical formulations, foods and personal care products. Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) are used for various applications such as food, toothpaste, textile, painting, papermaking, oil-drilling, fracturing fluid and detergent, and other industries. The important growth of application sectors, such as, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages are expected to drive the carboxymethyl cellulose market over the forecast period.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/carboxymethylcellulose-cmc-market-report/request-sample

The main factors supplementing the demand for carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) are increasing number of oil drilling activities, growing demand for processed food, and growth of pharmaceutical and cosmetics production. Though, emergence of substitutes in numerous applications is the major challenge for the players operating in the market. Moreover, growing end-use industries in emerging economies and increasing use of CMC for flotation process in mining are likely to gain significant impetus in the coming future.

Application and geography are the major segments considered in the global carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market. Application segment is bifurcated into oil & gas, food & beverages, paper, pharmaceutical & cosmetics, detergents, and other applications.

Based on geography, global carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, Russia, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/carboxymethylcellulose-cmc-market-report/toc

The key players operating in the global carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) market include The Dow Chemical Company, DKS Co. Ltd., NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Daicel Corporation., Ashland, Lamberti S.p.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., CP Kelco, Shanghai Shenguang Edible Chemiccals Co.,Ltd., and QINGDAO SINOCMC CHEMICAL CO., LTD., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of the Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market with respect to major segments such as application and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of the Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) Market

Application Segments

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Paper

Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

Detergents

Other Applications

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/carboxymethylcellulose-cmc-market-report/request-customization

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com