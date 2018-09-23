Vovance Announced to Offer Cloud Computing Services to Global Clients

Vovance is one of the top cloud computing companies offering the best cloud computing services to its clients worldwide. The Indian IT company has a bunch of cloud computing experts working together and providing the clients with the best cloud computing services. The services offered by the Vovance are known to be the best in the industry.

Recently, an announcement was made by the spokesperson of the company that Vovance is now going to provide expert cloud solutions and cloud computing services in the two most popular cloud platforms which include AWS (Amazon Web Server) and Google cloud.

He said that the cloud platforms are very powerful and because of the benefits that it bestows on its users, more and more businesses have started using the cloud solutions to host their business applications. However, he believes that most of the companies are not able to utilize the potential of the cloud computing technologies. There are only a few that are aware of the hidden benefits of these powerful tools and know how to use the power of AWS and Google cloud for businesses. The Vovance is one of those companies that is known for its best cloud computing solutions and receive the maximum returns over the investment on such cloud solutions.

“At Vovance, the team of cloud computing experts has been working on the AWS cloud platform for more than a decade with the aim to cater more clients around the world with the best in the industry cloud computing services”, shared spokesperson of Vovance.

The details were shared about the wide range of services that are offered by this cloud computing company. Some of these services include:

• Cloud consultancy

• Complete Cloud Solution for Businesses

• Data migration

• System migration

• Database replication

• System Replication

• Troubleshooting

• Disaster recovery

• Maintenance and

• Support

“Vovance is known to provide a complete package of cloud computing services to the clients. This has been made possible because of the team of cloud experts holding years of experience. Along with the complete bundle of the cloud solution, individual cloud computing services are also offered to the clients. So, in case any of the clients are in favor of just using the cloud business app setup and installation, this is offered as an individual service. The cloud experts of the company also offer a complete suite of cloud computing services which includes everything from system design to maintenance and support.” shared a representative of Vovance.

About Vovance

Vovance, an Indian IT Company which is based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, offers a wide range of IT services including cloud computing solutions, mobile app development, and others. The company also has a branch office in the USA. To have an in-depth knowledge of the cloud computing services offered by the company, please visit https://www.vovance.com/cloud-solutions.html